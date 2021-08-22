Indian flight from Kabul lands at Hindan airbase

Aug 22, 2021, 11:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India evacuates more than 20 afghan Sikhs from Kabul amid Taliban takeover, evacuees include Afghanistan's only female Sikh MP Anarkali Honaryar and Sikh MP Narendra Singh Khalsa. The flight landed at Hindan airbase a short while ago.
