Indian External Affairs Minister: Ladakh incident 'profoundly disturbed' India-China ties

Jan 29, 2021, 09.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pointing out that India China ties being at a "crossroad", India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that "choices that are made will have profound repercussion" not just for 2 countries, but also the entire world.
