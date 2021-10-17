Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on 3-day visit to Israel

Oct 17, 2021, 10:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is on a 3-day visit to Israel. This is the first high-level engagement between the Modi government and the new Naftali Bennett administration in Israel.
