Indian Elections 2024: How will Modi X factor play out?

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May this year, with political pundits guaranteeing a record third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s growing influence in geopolitics has made the upcoming elections one of the most anticipated electoral contests globally. While many countries will be closely watching the Indian elections, which are the elections that are important for India? Watch election expert Yashwant Deshmukh in conversation with Vikram Chandra on The India Story.