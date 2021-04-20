Indian economy and second wave of Covid-19

India is battling second wave of Coronavirus. The ailing economy has recently witnessed green shoots but the state govt's are again gradually heading towards the imposition of lockdown to restrict the spread of virus. The Chief Minister of Delhi yesterday imposed a week long lockdown with some guidelines to manufacturing sectors. Is the manufacturing sector is ready to tackle another lockdown? We have today the President of ACMA, Mr. Deepak Jain who says 'The manufacturing sector is hopeful of managing lockdowns'. Watch the full conversation