Indian EAM S Jaishankar to embark on a 9-day US visit, lead India at the 78th UNGA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday began a nine-day visit to the US, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and to host a special event on Global South.

