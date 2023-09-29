Indian EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, hold talk amid India-Canada row

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Amid the ongoing feud between India and Canada, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. Jaishankar arrived in Washington from New York after addressing the 78th UNGA.

