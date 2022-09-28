Indian EAM S Jaishankar and US State Secy Antony Blinken addresses joint press conference

Published: Sep 28, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed a joint press conference in Washington DC. During the address, Blinken praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'not the time for war' comment.
Read in App