Indian EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet in Tokyo

Oct 06, 2020, 11.00 AM(IST)
India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have met in Tokyo. While they have been in touch with each other for past few months, amid the COVID crisis--this is the first in-person meeting between the two.