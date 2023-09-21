Indian Constitution controversy: The word 'socialist' has been removed from the Constitution?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
A new row in the Indian politics after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said key words have been dropped from the Indian Constitution. The Congress leader said that the copies of the Constitution which the lawmaker carried in their hands didn't have the word 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble.

