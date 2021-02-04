Indian Coast Guard steps into its 45th year, held celebratory event in Chennai

Feb 04, 2021, 06.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian Coast Guard, the fourth largest in the world, celebrated its 45th Raising Day on Monday. Since its inception, ICG has developed into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory.
