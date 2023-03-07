Indian & Australian Prime Ministers to watch test match in Ahmedabad | 'Fierce sporting rivalry'

Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese will be on a four-day visit to India from the 8th of march. The visit will focus on boosting overall bilateral engagement in a range of areas, including trade, investment and critical minerals. It will be his first visit to India after becoming the prime minister in may last year. The government of Australia is looking to diversify trade and foreign investment partners. Business leaders across transport, resources, finance, higher education, architecture and energy will accompany Albanese to India. Remember, India is Australia's sixth-largest trading partner. Australia is the largest supplier of iron ore to china - but is seeking to diversify its customers for critical minerals. Last month, the country blocked a Chinese investment in a rare earths miner on national interest grounds. Albanese will watch the fourth test match of the border-Gavaskar trophy with Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi in the city of Ahmedabad.