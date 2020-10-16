Indian Army restores Pakistan's Lt. Major Mohd Shabir Khan's grave

Oct 16, 2020, 02.40 PM(IST)
The Indian Army said that it has restored an old and damaged grave of a Pakistani officer in the Naugam sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani officer was killed in 1972 close to the fence on the Line of Control (LoC).