Indian Army flags fake videos | Situation in Manipur under control, IAF sorties from Assam airfields

On Wednesday, violence broke out in the Indian state of Manipur during a rally dubbed the tribal solidarity march. The march was organized in protest against the demand for inclusion of the meitei community in the scheduled tribe category, following a Manipur high court directive. As clashes turned violent, the Indian state had to deploy army & Assam rifles on Thursday. The Indian army has flagged fake videos, which it says are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Officials say the situation is now under control. India's home minister is in touch with the chief minister of Manipur & mobile internet has been suspended. Last evening, the government of Manipur issued shoot-at-sight orders to maintain public order & tranquillity. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing c17 Globemaster & an32 planes. Flag marches are being held in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, India's northeast frontier railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains.