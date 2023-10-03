Indian Air Force's list of domestic projects worth over $37 BN

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
As part of its attempts to promote indigenization in the defence sector, the Indian Air Force is working on several 'Make in India' projects valued at over Rs 3.15 lakh crore. Among these programs are the 156 Light Combat Helicopters, 180 Light Combat Aircraft Mark1A, and other weapon systems.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos