Indian Air Force test-fires Astra missile from Tejas at the altitude of 20,000 feet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
India has indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas and successfully test-fired an Astra Beyond visual range air to aim air missile off the coast of the state of Goa. Officials said the missile test was successful with the aircraft at an altitude of about 20,000 feet.

