India,Israel renew negotiation on free trade agreement

Oct 21, 2021, 01:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India's EAM S Jaishankar is in Israel in order to bolster the relationship. The minister is also exploring other aspects especially the shared history, he unveiled a plaque in memory of Indian soldiers. WION tracks Jaishankar's Israel visit.
Read in App