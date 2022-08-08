India@75: Post independence, Indian beauties bagged 3 Miss Universe crowns

Miss Universe pageant, which started in the year 1952 and has over 190 countries as participants, celebrates women of all backgrounds and cultures. The global annual pageant aims to empower women to develop the confidence they require to achieve the best on every front. India, which has won three Miss Universe titles since its inception, is among the top 8 countries that have the most Miss Universe winners till date. Just like most other industries and fields, in the last seven decades, India has shined bright in the fashion industry too.