India: Women lead cross-country bike rally; CRPF kicks off female-led Bikers' expedition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
To empower the women of India, the Central Reserve Police Force, for the first time, has kick-started an all-female bikers' expedition rally. The rally was flagged from Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar by the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

