As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we put the spotlight on Indian women in smaller cities breaking the corporate ceiling. A new report by apna. Co reveals a remarkable surge in women’s workforce participation beyond metro cities. The median salary for women in tier-ii and iii cities has jumped 34% in three years. The number of women job seekers from these regions has quadrupled between 2021 and 2024, while job applications have tripled to 12. 8 million in 2024.