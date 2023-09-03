India vs Vietnam: Fight for smartphone market

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
In the electrifying arena of global smartphone manufacturing, a heavyweight showdown is unfolding. In one corner, we have Vietnam, the reigning champion, the world's second-largest handset exporter after China, with its tariff-free components. And in the other corner, we have India, the contender eager to dethrone the champion and ascend to the throne of smartphone manufacturing greatness.

