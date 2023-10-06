India Vs Canada: Putin backs 'powerful' India, praises PM Modi's strong leadership

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Indian Prime Minister Modi's leadership and lauded India for 'acting independently in the interests of its nation'. Putin slammed the West for 'attempting to turn India away from Russia'. The Russian President's comments come amidst India's diplomatic rift with Canada.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos