India, Vietnam in race to woo companies away from China

The world is seeing a major shift in global manufacturing. China is slowly losing its position as the world's factory. But companies are not shifting to another country - lock, stock & barrel. So, it is unlikely that the world will see a single country, as dominant in global manufacturing as China in the future. What can be expected is companies hedging their bets on different countries. So, India, Vietnam, Mexico, brazil & Thailand, will have to share the spoils of the global shift in manufacturing.