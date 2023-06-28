India & US will undertake joint mission to international space station in 2024

India and the US are working on their most ambitious space venture yet. This was announced during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to the US. As part of the joint mission to the ISS, NASA will also provide advanced training to the Indian astronauts at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. As of now, the international space station is populated by astronauts from the USA, Russia, Canada, Japan, and the European Union. In recent years, astronauts from Israel, Saudi Arabia, and UAE have also worked at the ISS. Soon, an Indian astronaut could join the ranks.