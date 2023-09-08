India-US Trade relationship gets a boost

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit, India has removed additional import duties on several u. U.S. products. The tariff is dropped on a dozen U.S. products, including chickpeas, lentils, apples, walnuts, and almonds. That is part of a move to de-escalate trade tensions, which began in 2019 when the u. U.S. increased trade tariffs on steel and aluminum products.

