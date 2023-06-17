'India-US fighter jet pact will be crucial'

India and US are likely to sign some very crucial defence deals during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States which begins next week, according to reports. What are these deals and how will they strengthen India-US bilateral ties and consolidate India’s position in the Indo-Pacific region? Watch Vikram Chandra in conversation with Meera Shankar, Former Ambassador to the United States, and Trisha Ray, Deputy Director, Centre for Security, Strategy, and Technology, ORF.