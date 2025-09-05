/India unveils 15-year defence roadmap | nuclear warships, hypersonics, AI weapons

India has announced its most ambitious military upgrade since independence, a 15-year roadmap to transform the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The plan envisions nuclear-powered warships, hypersonic missiles, AI-driven weapons, and advanced drones, alongside a push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. With a budget of 6.8 trillion rupees, New Delhi signals a decisive shift in preparing for future wars across land, sea, air, space, and cyber.