LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India unveils 15-year defence roadmap | nuclear warships, hypersonics, AI weapons

India unveils 15-year defence roadmap | nuclear warships, hypersonics, AI weapons

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 22:56 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 22:56 IST
India unveils 15-year defence roadmap | nuclear warships, hypersonics, AI weapons
India has announced its most ambitious military upgrade since independence, a 15-year roadmap to transform the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The plan envisions nuclear-powered warships, hypersonic missiles, AI-driven weapons, and advanced drones, alongside a push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. With a budget of 6.8 trillion rupees, New Delhi signals a decisive shift in preparing for future wars across land, sea, air, space, and cyber.

Trending Topics

trending videos