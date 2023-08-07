India-UK trade deal nears conclusion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
In a bid to protect domestic interests, India has excluded data-related issues and dairy sector concessions from the proposed agreement. However, the negotiations have taken an intriguing turn as India considers providing duty concessions on the automobile and certain confectionery items. This move aims to strike a balance between safeguarding domestic industries and promoting trade ties. The proposed free trade agreement between India and the UK is inching closer to realization.

