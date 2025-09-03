/India-U.S. Keep Informal Communication Channels Open

Published: Sep 03, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:59 IST
New Delhi has signalled it is continuing to negotiate a trade deal with the U.S, while President Trump has claimed that India has offered to cut tariffs. That indicates both countries are keeping the door open for a trade deal and ease tensions. While speaking at the oval office, Trump highlighted U.S.-India ties, stressing the need for fair trade, citing Harley Davidson and calling past relations 'one-sided' over high tariffs.