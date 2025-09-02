LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Two Workers Killed, 20 Injured As Blast Triggers Fire At Textile Unit In Gujarat

India: Two Workers Killed, 20 Injured As Blast Triggers Fire At Textile Unit In Gujarat

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 10:14 IST
India: Two Workers Killed, 20 Injured As Blast Triggers Fire At Textile Unit In Gujarat
India: Two Workers Killed, 20 Injured As Blast Triggers Fire At Textile Unit In Gujarat

Trending Topics

trending videos