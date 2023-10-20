India: Transgender person runs footpath schools in Pune

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Thirty-year-old transsexual Amit Mohite, also known as Amrapali Mohite, lives in Pune. Amrapali, a postgraduate student who was raised in the Tadiwala Road slums of Pune, provides for about a hundred youngsters who live on the city's sidewalks.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos