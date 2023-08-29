India to restore statehood in J&K, govt lawyer tells court | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
The Chief Justice Of India D.Y. Chandrachud has asked the central government to provide a time frame for restoration of Jammu And Kashmir's statehood. The apex court stated thatthe restoration of statehood was important. It also asked the centre when it intends to hold elections in the region.

