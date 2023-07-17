India to push for higher taxes on multinational companies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The Indian government is set to propose a new tax reform aimed at raising the share of taxes paid by multinational companies operating within its borders. The Indian government's proposal seeks to increase the taxes paid by these corporations in the countries where they operate and earn excess profits. This development could have a significant impact on the global corporate tax landscape, challenging outdated rules and aiming for a more equitable system.