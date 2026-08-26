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India to face Panama ahead of Brazil friendly

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 21:05 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 21:05 IST
The Indian football team will face 2026 World Cup participants Panama on September 26 ahead of their highly-anticipated friendly against Brazil.

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