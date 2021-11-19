India: 'Three contentious farm laws to be repealed,' PM Narendra Modi's big addresses to nation

Nov 19, 2021, 10:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Amid his big announcements, PM Narendra Modi spoke on reopening of Kartarpur corridor, repealing of contentious farm laws and more.
