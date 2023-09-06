'India, that is Bharat' there in Constitution: Jaishankar on G20 invitation cards

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Speaking on the row over G20 Summit invitation cards, describing President Droupadi Murmu as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday told news agency ANI that he would invite everybody to read the Constitution, which states 'India, that is Bharat'.

