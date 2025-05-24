/India: Student 'stages' his own kidnapping to settle gaming debts

A Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar allegedly staged his own kidnapping in a bid to extort ₹1 lakh from his father, after racking up gaming debts online. To make it convincing, he sent his father an AI-generated photo showing what looked like a serious eye injury, reportedly with help from a friend. Police tracked him down using surveillance footage and a public Wi-Fi trail, finding him hiding at a friend's house. He later admitted the entire plan was staged to settle his debts. Here's how the hoax unraveled.