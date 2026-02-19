/India Strengthens Rafale Program With Major Made-In-India Push

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 13:45 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 13:45 IST
India’s Rafale fighter jet program is receiving a significant indigenous boost, deepening the country’s defense manufacturing capabilities under the Make in India initiative. The advanced Dassault Rafale fleet will now see greater local production of critical systems, marking a strategic shift from buyer to co-producer. In a major development, the precision-guided Hammer missile will be manufactured locally in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited, strengthening India’s domestic missile ecosystem.