/India Stopped Pro-Pakistan Azerbaijan From Entering SCO

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has accused India of blocking his country’s entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, alleging New Delhi is seeking “revenge.” On the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Aliyev congratulated Pakistan on its “victory” over India and pledged closer ties with Islamabad. India has not officially responded, but given Baku’s tilt toward Pakistan, from defence deals to hostile rhetoric on Kashmir, Delhi’s stance would hardly be a surprise. Bilateral trade and tourism show Azerbaijan benefits more from India, yet its diplomatic hostility has come at a cost.