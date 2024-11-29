#Gravitas |The Indian Navy with the help of the Sri Lankan Navy has seized 500 kilograms of crystal meth from fishing boats in the Arabian Sea. This comes days after the Indian Coast Guard or the I.C.G reportedly recovered six tonnes of narcotics in the Andaman sea. The Sri Lankan Navy reportedly told the Indian Navy about the fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea and possible narcotics smuggling by them. According to the Indian Navy, the operation reaffirms the close partnership and bond developed between India and Sri Lanka and their naval forces. Watch this video to find out more.