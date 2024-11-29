The first energy conference between India and South Africa concluded on Thursday, marking a significant milestone with the signing of an agreement to develop future power professionals through specialized training programs. Spanning two days, the conference was praised by organizers as a major success, highlighting the commitment of both nations to fostering collaboration in the energy sector and building skilled talent for the future.
India-South Africa Hail Renewable Energy In First Matla-Urja Conference | World DNA
