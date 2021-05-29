India slams UNGA chief for remark on Jammu & Kashmir during Pak visit

May 29, 2021, 01:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India slammed Volkan Bozkir, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president for his remark that Pakistan was 'duty bound' to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue more strongly in the UN.
