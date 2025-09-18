/India: Several missing, houses washed away as Himalayan states reel under torrential rains

A devastating cloudburst hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday night, burying six homes under debris in the Nandanagar Ghat area. District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that seven people are missing and two have been rescued as emergency operations continue. The tragedy comes amid widespread destruction across Himalayan states. In total, 15 deaths, 16 missing cases, and over 900 stranded individuals have been reported across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods.