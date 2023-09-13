India seeks to phase out diesel vehicles

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Will diesel cars become costlier in India? That's the question in everyone's mind after media reports said that the transport minister will propose an additional 10% tax on diesel vehicles. He also warned of even higher levies in the future to force automakers away from diesel burners and cut fuel emissions and pollution.

