India: Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

