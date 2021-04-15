India: Second wave of COVID-19 is affecting more children

Apr 15, 2021, 10.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The new COVID-19 wave in India, in which the number of cases is skyrocketing, is hitting children hard. As per the data from the Union Health Ministry of India 79,688 children have been infected in the five worst hit states since March.
