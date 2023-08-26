India SEBI submits Adani probe status report in Supreme Court

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
India’s capital markets regulator has submitted a status report to the Supreme Court detailing its probe into the allegations made against the Adani group, a copy of which was made available to Bloomberg News by one of the petitioners, Vishal Tiwari.

