India Santiniketan makes it to UNESCO's world heritage | Summer 2023 was hottest

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- India Santiniketan makes it to UNESCO's world heritage, Summer 2023 was hottest on record since 1880, confirms NASA, Poland begins enforcement of European Union ban on cars registered in Russia.

