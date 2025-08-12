LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India's top court rules out Aadhar for citizenship, backs EC during hearing on Bihar S.I.R row
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 16:59 IST
India's top court rules out Aadhar for citizenship, backs EC during hearing on Bihar S.I.R row
Videos Aug 12, 2025, 16:59 IST

India's top court rules out Aadhar for citizenship, backs EC during hearing on Bihar S.I.R row

India's Top Court Rules Out Aadhar for Citizenship, Backs EC During Hearing on Bihar S.I.R Row

Trending Topics

trending videos