/India's Opposition Parties Stage Protest Against Labour Codes

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 22:05 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 22:05 IST
India’s opposition parties held coordinated protests during the Winter Session of Parliament, raising concerns over the implementation of the new labour codes. Lawmakers argue the laws could impact worker rights, job security, and wage protections. The government maintains the reforms aim to simplify compliance and promote economic growth. This video explains what the labour codes change, why the protests intensified, and what comes next in Parliament.